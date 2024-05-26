Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Oppenheimer

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Transcat from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.67.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Transcat has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $1,621,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,692 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $264,423.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at $11,553,953.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,557 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Transcat by 118.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

