TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Stake Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,104 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in TPG were worth $3,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in TPG by 7.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth $7,424,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in TPG by 2.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in TPG by 29.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.23. The company had a trading volume of 723,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,360. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. TPG Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. TPG’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,171.34%.

A number of research firms have commented on TPG. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TPG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TPG in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at $13,895,726.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TPG news, COO Anilu Vazquez-Ubarri sold 101,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $4,244,656.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 333,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,895,726.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Martin Davidson sold 39,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $1,637,159.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,465.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,434,129 shares of company stock worth $101,357,132. 76.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

