Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Cut to Underperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 167,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

