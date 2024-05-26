TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target Raised to $114.00

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $109.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.05.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $102.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.27 and a 200 day moving average of $95.12. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TJX Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 24,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,932 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Get Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.