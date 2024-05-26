Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 661.9% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 31,542 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after acquiring an additional 27,402 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 6,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $584.05. 883,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,282,267. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $576.44 and a 200-day moving average of $547.49. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.31.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.98, for a total value of $5,979,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,491.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $18,486,980. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

