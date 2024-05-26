Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) is Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s 10th Largest Position

Oasis Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 53,604 shares during the quarter. Theravance Biopharma accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Oasis Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $11,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 324.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 12.3% in the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,841,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 201,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,912. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.36.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 72.79%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theravance Biopharma Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

