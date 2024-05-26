The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The Weir Group Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.