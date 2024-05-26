The Toronto-Dominion Bank Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $5.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

TD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

