The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,621 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.7% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $45,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $165.33. 3,820,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,487,361. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average of $155.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,320 shares of company stock worth $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

