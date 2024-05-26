The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Eugene M. Bullis Acquires 19,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Eugene M. Bullis purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ONE Group Hospitality Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $5.42 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.30 million, a PE ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.97 million. As a group, analysts predict that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Group Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Further Reading

