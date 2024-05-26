The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Manitowoc worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $775,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 773,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 46,417 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Manitowoc by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 129,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.94 million, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

