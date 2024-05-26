The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 242,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.11% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $135,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,120,119,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,693,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,842,192,000 after acquiring an additional 412,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,719,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $556,295,000 after acquiring an additional 255,690 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,070,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 612,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,101,000 after acquiring an additional 180,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $461.18. 1,932,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,296. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $471.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $425.16 and a 200-day moving average of $390.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

