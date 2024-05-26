The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $86,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,072,000 after buying an additional 128,584 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 12,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.12.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 622,536 shares of company stock worth $46,208,155. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.27. 6,152,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,615. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.25. The company has a market capitalization of $128.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

