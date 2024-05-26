Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Reduced by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.18. 4,354,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,450,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

