TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $151.78 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00053816 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00017721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012192 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,853,541 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,377,951 coins. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.