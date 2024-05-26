TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.56 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $151.06 million and $6.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00053591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00012179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00007575 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000978 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,960,851,556 coins and its circulating supply is 6,816,375,318 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

