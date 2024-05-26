Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $195.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $173.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.70 and a 200-day moving average of $156.82. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $192.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $84,288,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after buying an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,022,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,061,000 after acquiring an additional 322,053 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.