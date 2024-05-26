Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Target (NYSE:TGT)

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.52 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Target from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $145.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Target

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 56.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

