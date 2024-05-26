Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE TISI opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Team has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

Get Team alerts:

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Corre Partners Management, Llc purchased 20,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,152.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,474,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,421,599.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,435 shares of company stock worth $381,370. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Team Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.