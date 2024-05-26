Team (NYSE:TISI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Trading Up 5.1 %
NYSE TISI opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. Team has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 89.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Team stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,591 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 4.92% of Team worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.
Team Company Profile
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of conventional, specialized, and proprietary mechanical, heat-treating, and inspection services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Team
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.