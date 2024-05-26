Team Hewins LLC Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 81,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 21,054 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth $334,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 49.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,571,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,602. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.40.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Several analysts have commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

