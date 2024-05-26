Team Hewins LLC Takes $280,000 Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,126.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,661,081.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock worth $14,136,367 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NVR traded up $24.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7,416.32. 13,848 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,899. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $8,211.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7,737.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,249.29.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

