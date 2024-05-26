Team Hewins LLC Takes $242,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John C. Inglis purchased 659 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.03. 2,045,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205,354. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $80.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIG

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.