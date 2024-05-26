Team Hewins LLC Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 37 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.
TransDigm Group Price Performance
NYSE TDG traded up $19.59 on Friday, hitting $1,350.31. 136,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,096. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,252.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,124.54. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $768.23 and a 52-week high of $1,350.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,302.00 to $1,403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,327.44.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total transaction of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,136. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.26, for a total value of $3,516,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and have sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TransDigm Group Profile
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
