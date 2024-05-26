Team Hewins LLC Invests $478,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $355.46. 938,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,046. The company has a market cap of $122.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.81. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $357.28.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

