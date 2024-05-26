Team Hewins LLC Buys New Shares in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in American Water Works by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.3 %

American Water Works stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.23. The company had a trading volume of 830,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,452. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

