Team Hewins LLC Acquires Shares of 945 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 945 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.89. 1,496,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.60 and its 200 day moving average is $237.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $141,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,525,218.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.17.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

