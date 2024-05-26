Team Hewins LLC Acquires New Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 1,852,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

