Team Hewins LLC Acquires 1,439 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Team Hewins LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.7% of Team Hewins LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Team Hewins LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.9 %

JPM stock traded up $3.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $134.40 and a one year high of $205.88. The stock has a market cap of $576.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.