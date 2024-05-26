TD Securities Boosts Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to $57.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NYSE:SU opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 57,318,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,836,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,226,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,890,768,000 after buying an additional 691,497 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 32,070,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,453,000 after buying an additional 4,612,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,384,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,210,000 after buying an additional 1,725,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,157,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $817,835,000 after acquiring an additional 868,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

