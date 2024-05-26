TCW Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,134 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last three months. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart Stock Performance

Copart stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,753. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.41 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

