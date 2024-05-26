TCW Group Inc. Purchases 4,277 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

TCW Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after buying an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,854,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,894,000 after acquiring an additional 815,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,408,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $796,290,000 after acquiring an additional 787,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.28%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 16,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $1,708,229.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,960,440.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,624 shares of company stock worth $5,178,042. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

