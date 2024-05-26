TCW Group Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after buying an additional 340,461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $437,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $115.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,628,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $102.77 and a one year high of $154.96. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.05.

Get Our Latest Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.