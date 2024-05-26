TCW Group Inc. Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,328 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $219,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 19.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,882,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,769,103.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 43,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $1,074,760.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,464.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $147,939,140.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,769,103.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,132,765 shares of company stock worth $153,909,950.

Shares of USA Compression Partners stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $23.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 512.20%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

