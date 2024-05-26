TCW Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PDD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the third quarter worth about $55,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.31.

PDD Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PDD traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.57. The company had a trading volume of 19,118,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,809,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.49. The stock has a market cap of $216.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.67. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.98 and a 52 week high of $164.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.