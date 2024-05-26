TCW Group Inc. Buys Shares of 22,717 RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,431,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,166,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America increased their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.