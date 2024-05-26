Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,260 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,841 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $7,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,923,428,000 after acquiring an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after purchasing an additional 868,274 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Target by 26.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $747,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $759,810,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Stock Up 0.6 %

TGT traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $145.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,073. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.92 and its 200 day moving average is $149.85.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

