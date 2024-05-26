Syscoin (SYS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $150.06 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $150.06 million and $1.23 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,597.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $484.77 or 0.00706696 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.67 or 0.00056368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00092684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 787,025,797 coins. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin (SYS) is a blockchain protocol founded in 2014 by Sebastian Schepis, designed to merge the security of Bitcoin with the functionality of Ethereum into a single, scalable platform. It supports the creation of decentralized applications and custom tokens, leveraging a dual-chain architecture that includes the Ethereum-compatible NEVM and a Bitcoin-based Syscoin UTXO blockchain. Syscoin aims to offer fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, with features like optimistic and ZK rollups for enhanced scalability. Led by the non-profit Syscoin Foundation, with development spearheaded by SYS Labs, the ecosystem fosters innovation in decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT marketplaces. Syscoin’s unique blend of Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s strengths positions it as a versatile and efficient blockchain for a wide range of applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.