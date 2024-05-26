Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) CFO Sells $282,607.26 in Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,837 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $282,607.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 388,337 shares in the company, valued at $12,419,017.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitch Reback also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Mitch Reback sold 29,475 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $619,269.75.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Mitch Reback sold 10,444 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $125,432.44.

Shares of SG stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Sweetgreen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Sweetgreen by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,105,000. Teca Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 769,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP now owns 139,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 62,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

