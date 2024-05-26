StockNews.com Upgrades Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

IVZ has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.79.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Invesco by 276.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 81,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 107,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 57,476 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,830,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Invesco by 30.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

