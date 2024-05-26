StockNews.com Lowers Viad (NYSE:VVI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Viad (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VVI. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Viad currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

Viad Price Performance

VVI stock opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $719.48 million, a P/E ratio of -89.61, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.97. Viad has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.15). Viad had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $273.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.11 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viad will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viad

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 227.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 25.2% during the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 110,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,376,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

