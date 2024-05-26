StockNews.com Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.88. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $569,729.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,040.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $569,729.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,040.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,534.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 658,517 shares of company stock worth $39,497,196. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

