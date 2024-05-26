StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Cedar Fair Price Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $43.83 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $101.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 67.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after purchasing an additional 930,021 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

