StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

AEMD stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

