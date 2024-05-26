StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
