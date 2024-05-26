StockNews.com Downgrades First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FIBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.20.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $27.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Karlyn M. Knieriem sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $77,604.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,229.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $50,042.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,979.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,343 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after purchasing an additional 620,682 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after purchasing an additional 142,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

