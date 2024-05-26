Stifel Nicolaus Trims Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Target Price to $200.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Snowflake from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a sell rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.64.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $156.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.31. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a one year low of $138.40 and a one year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $241,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 772,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $241,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 772,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,504,006.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.45 per share, with a total value of $501,313.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,614.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,625. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 201.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 42,563 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

