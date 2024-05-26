Status Reaches Market Cap of $142.41 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. In the last week, Status has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $142.41 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009293 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001379 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,967.88 or 0.99982595 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00011577 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00111942 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,883,511,802 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,883,511,801.8636084 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03689968 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $2,909,888.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

