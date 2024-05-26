SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $10,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
Shares of MDY traded up $4.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.61. 690,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,564. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
