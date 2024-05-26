SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,663 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2,180.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.91. The stock had a trading volume of 65,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

