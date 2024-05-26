SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Shares Sold by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,716 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA BILS traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $99.33. 210,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,279. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $99.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

