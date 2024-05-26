Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.
Sovereign Metals Stock Performance
Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.42. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39).
About Sovereign Metals
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sovereign Metals
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.