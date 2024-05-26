Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.50) price objective on the stock.

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 28 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £157.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2,600.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.42. Sovereign Metals has a twelve month low of GBX 20 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 30.34 ($0.39).

About Sovereign Metals

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

